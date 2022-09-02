Futureswap (FST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,328.00

Futureswap (FST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $100,328.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Futureswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap (CRYPTO:FST) is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Futureswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futureswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.