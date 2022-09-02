FY2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

MSBI stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $163,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

