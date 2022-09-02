Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,014.80

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.15), with a volume of 89689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042 ($12.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,233.42.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.