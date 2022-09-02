Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after purchasing an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter.

GTES opened at $10.50 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

