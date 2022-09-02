Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.