Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.
Gates Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE GTES opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
