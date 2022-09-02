GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.25

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
