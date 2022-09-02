GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.25

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

