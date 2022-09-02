Gem Exchange and Trading 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,306.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Gem Exchange and Trading has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2,306.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gem Exchange and Trading

Gem Exchange and Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

