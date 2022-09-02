Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to -3% to $2.35-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 19,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Genesco has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.