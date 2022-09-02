Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 243,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

