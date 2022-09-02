Gillson Capital LP Sells 537,492 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 537,492 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

