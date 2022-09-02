GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

