GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

