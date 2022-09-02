Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 54,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Goldmoney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

