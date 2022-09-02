Gondola Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10,585.12 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

