Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

