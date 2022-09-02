Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.39

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 241866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLDD. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $622.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,860,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

