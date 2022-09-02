Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $256,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 921,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

