Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $126.81 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $126,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $587.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

