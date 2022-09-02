Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $135.46 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,335 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $135,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

