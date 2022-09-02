Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $675.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.80. 1,005,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689,963. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.