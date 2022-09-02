Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

