Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Greentown Service Group Stock Performance
Greentown Service Group Company Profile
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greentown Service Group (GRTNF)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.