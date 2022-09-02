Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $95,072.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

