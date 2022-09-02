Grupo Santander Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.