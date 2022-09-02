Grupo Santander Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after buying an additional 5,093,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

