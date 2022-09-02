GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Up 0.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 4,320,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,273,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The company has a market capitalization of £18.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

