Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 711,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $984.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

