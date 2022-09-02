Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €140.40

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.08.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
