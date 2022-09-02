Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €140.40

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.08.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

