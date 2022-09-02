Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stake Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises 5.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 5.38% of Harmonic worth $52,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 32,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

