Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

freenet Stock Performance

freenet stock opened at €21.33 ($21.77) on Tuesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.83.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

