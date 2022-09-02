HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $135,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

