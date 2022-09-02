Head-To-Head Contrast: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank7 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Bank7.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 33.38% 13.84% 1.16% Bank7 39.95% 20.11% 1.90%

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 4.02 $59.82 million $7.22 10.03 Bank7 $58.54 million 3.65 $23.16 million $2.75 8.55

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Bank7 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans. As of March 8, 2022, it operated through a network of twelve full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp.Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

