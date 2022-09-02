Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Helloworld Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Travel Associate, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers.

