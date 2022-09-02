Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 16,068,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

