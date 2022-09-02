Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,068,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

