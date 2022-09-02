Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,189. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

