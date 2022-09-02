High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 70,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,793,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

