High Note Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

