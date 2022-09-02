High Note Wealth LLC Invests $438,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,824. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

