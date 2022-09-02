High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 3,289 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

