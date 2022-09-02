High Note Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.03. 1,886,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,482,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

