High Note Wealth LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. 292,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

