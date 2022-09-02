High Note Wealth LLC Sells 769 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $227.41. 18,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

