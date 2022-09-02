High Note Wealth LLC Takes $567,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

