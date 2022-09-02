Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $361.60 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $361.60 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029259 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00040399 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holo.host.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

