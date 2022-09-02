Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 2,295,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

