Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.