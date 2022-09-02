HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 12,368,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

