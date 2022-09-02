HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

