HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.64. 12,368,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,866,965. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

