Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Hunting Stock Performance

HNTIF stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

