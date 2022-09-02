Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,282. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 185,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.4 %

HURN stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

