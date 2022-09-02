I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
