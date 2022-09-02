I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

About I-Mab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.